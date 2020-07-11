Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed at the lights on the southbound sliproad of the M5 at junction 21 near Weston-super-Mare

A dispute at traffic lights on an M5 motorway sliproad led to a car passenger being stabbed.

The knifing at the Weston-super-Mare junction happened after a row erupted between the occupants of two vehicles, on Friday

A man was later arrested over the knifing after emergency crews were called at about 22:15 BST.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The 42-year-old suspect, from Birmingham, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody.

"The victim was a passenger in a car which had just exited the M5 at this junction and was at a set of traffic lights," Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

"A dispute then ensued with the driver of another car, following which the victim was stabbed."