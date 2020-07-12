Somerset

M5 traffic lights row stabbing suspect released

  • 12 July 2020
Junction 21, M5 near Weston-super-Mare Image copyright Google
Image caption The row broke out on the southbound sliproad of the M5 at junction 21

A man arrested after a car passenger was stabbed in a dispute at traffic lights on a motorway sliproad has been released under investigation.

The attack at the Weston-super-Mare junction of the M5 in Somerset happened amid a row between the occupants of two vehicles on Friday night.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as non life-threatening.

A man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

The suspect, from Birmingham, has since been released pending further enquiries, police said.

