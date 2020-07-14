Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Mikhail Hanid was found in Ridgeway Avenue and died in hospital

A man who died from stab wounds may have been the victim of a race attack, police said.

Mikhail Hanid, 47, died in hospital three days after he was found in Ridgeway Avenue, Weston-super-Mare, shortly after midnight on 29 June.

Samuel Ford, 30, and Curtis Ford, 27 have been charged with murder and remanded in custody. Two other men remain under investigation.

The two men charged will next appear in court on 7 December.

Det Ch Insp James Riccio of Avon and Somerset Police said: "We continue to investigate what happened but we can confirm we're reviewing a suggestion since charges were brought that it may have been a racially-motivated incident.

"We believe it to be an isolated matter and do not consider Mr Hanid was the victim of a random attack.

"We wish to be as transparent as we possibly can about our inquiries; however, as the case is going through the court system, we cannot go into further details at this time for legal reasons as we do not wish to jeopardise the trial, which is provisionally planned for the end of this year."

Mr Hanid, a DJ, was described by his family as a "kind and gentle person, who loved being with people".

In a statement they described him as a "friend to all" who "connected with people through music".

Police asked for witnesses to come forward.