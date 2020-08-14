Ex-carpenter's lockdown 'metal heads' cheer up Minehead
A retired carpenter has spent lockdown creating a "cheeky bunch" of characters out of scrap metal in a bid to "cheer up" a seaside town.
Steven Heard has built 13 "metal heads" so far and plans to make 100 more, dotting them around Minehead.
The 52-year-old, who taught himself to weld during lockdown, has created a tractor-driving farmer, a cycling baker and a barbecuing butcher, among others.
He said: "I love making thing for free to give back to the community."
Mr Heard, who is unable to work for health reasons, has spent the last nine years voluntarily weeding and cleaning up in his hometown to keep himself "positive and busy".
With his community clean-up on hold during lockdown, he decided to start crafting "things out of nothing" instead.
"I find and get free scrap from the local yard which is anything from bottles and pipes to bits from a car and horseshoes," he said.
"Each day it's different things. I learned how to weld from nothing but I'm not perfect."
Each metal artwork takes him a few days to make and are inspired by the town's shops and businesses.
"My favourite is the butcher with the wooden board and plastic fake meat," he said.
"I'm also working on a big project involving an ambulance, to give back to the NHS, which involves a planter on top with a blue flashing light.
"All my time is voluntary - I know no-one can afford one, as they take days to make but it makes me happy."
Mr Heard is planning to set up an activity trail for children to hunt down all the town's metal heads and win a prize.
