Care home criticises 'crazy' lack of government advice

Published duration 10 minutes ago

image caption Lauren Barnes says all of the group's care homes are virus-free

A care home group has banned family visits in order to protect residents and staff, blaming a "crazy" ongoing lack of government guidance.

Manor Park Dementia Care in Weston-super-Mare runs three homes.

Director Lauren Barnes said: "I think its crazy that we're six months in and we still don't have clear guidance of what we have to do in a care home. You have to do this by yourself."

The government says it is spending £600m to ensure care homes are safe.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Throughout our coronavirus response we have been doing everything we can to ensure all staff and residents in care homes are protected.

Self-imposed lockdown

"We are testing all residents and staff, have provided 200 million items of PPE and ring-fenced £600 million to prevent infections in care homes, with a further £3.7 billion available to councils to address pressures caused by the pandemic, including in adult social care."

Manor Park Dementia Care's self-imposed lockdown came into force on Friday.

Ms Barnes said: "There's no guidance at all. You have to make the decisions all by yourself.

"They say 'risk-assess it' and do what you feel is right. I know there are cases in North Somerset, both staff and residents. Cases are rising so we had to take that decision."

She said all of the group's homes were virus-free.

North Somerset Councils said that transmission rates were rising in the district and it was "continuing to monitor case data closely".