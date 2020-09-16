Salisbury Cathedral launches 43ft-high scaffolding tour Published duration 51 minutes ago

A new 43ft-high scaffolding tour has been launched at Salisbury Cathedral.

The tour, which has been described as not for the "faint hearted" or those afraid of heights, promises visitors a "stonemason's eye-view" of restoration work as well as spectacular views.

On the 90-minute tour, visitors climb up a staircase and two ladders to reach scaffolding high on the building.

Running until November, any money raised from the tours will go towards the cathedral's recovery appeal.

The outdoor tour takes visitors up to where stonemasons are working on the cathedral's east end, the oldest and most damaged part of the building.

Visitors will also be able to see the "hidden" former glazing workshop dating back to 1730, which is situated at a "dizzying height" and "accessed by climbing over a parapet wall".

Gary Price, the cathedral's clerk of the works, said: "The last time there was scaffolding would have been in Victorian times, in the 1860s and 1870s.

"After the scaffolding goes, that's going to be it for a couple of hundred years so this really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Each tour will accommodate up to four people from the same household or support bubble to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are upheld.

The appeal was launched in June as a result of losses during lockdown, which has left the cathedral with a potential shortfall of almost £2m this year.