Zivile Jokubonyte: Missing woman and son 'left UK for Spain'
- Published
A woman who has gone missing with her two-year-old child left the UK for Spain, police have said.
Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, and her son Saliamonas caught a flight from Bristol Airport to Valencia on 31 August.
Avon and Somerset Police said there were concerns for the welfare of Ms Jokubonyte, a Lithuanian national living in Bridgwater, Somerset.
The force said her disappearance was "unexpected" and she had not contacted her mother since 4 September.
A spokesperson said the force was liaising with Spanish authorities.
The have appealed for her, or anyone who is in touch with her, to contact them to confirm that she and her son are safe and well.