Clevedon school plans approved despite 1,000 objections Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Baytree School will be able to offer almost 50 additional places to pupils if the plans go ahead

Plans to expand a special school onto a green belt site in Clevedon have been approved, despite more than 1,000 objections over its location.

North Somerset Council has backed the plans for Baytree School to build the new facility in Brookfield Walk.

Campaigners against the plans say it is an unsuitable site and the application received objections from the town council and Environment Agency.

The £12m project will boost the number of school places from 72 to 120.

Baytree School provides education for children with special needs and severe and profound learning difficulties.

It says it is unable to expand at its current campus in Weston-super-Mare and the new building is set to be built about eight miles away in Clevedon.

However, councillor David Shopland has branded it a "disastrous blow" for the town, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

"Not one of the objectors disputes the need for a school of this sort. We believe this is not the right site. There are other sites more suitable in the ownership of this council," he said.

image copyright Rio Architects image caption Plans for a second site in Brookfield Walk, Clevedon, have been approved by North Somerset Council

The council-owned site in Brookfield Walk was selected from more than 500 options, despite being in the green belt and the Environment Agency warning it was at risk of flooding.

He added: "This is a matter for great public concern in Clevedon. Many residents believe this is an attempt to deprive them of a long-standing piece of open space," added Mr Shopland.

Campaigners have attempted to have the open space listed as a town green to protect it from development.

Jakobus van Blerk said the development would leave "one of the most deprived communities in North Somerset even more disadvantaged".

Supporters had urged the council to approve the development and show its commitment to young people with complex needs.