Work begins on Taunton's £105m revamp Published duration 42 minutes ago

image copyright BDP/ Somerset West And Taunton Counci image caption In 2018 a £105m plan to develop the old cattle market site, which had been empty for more than a decade, was approved

Work has begun on a £105m town centre redevelopment.

Taunton's Firepool area was bought by the local authority in 2008 and in 2018 the plan to develop the old cattle market site , which had been empty for more than a decade, was approved.

Last year, a masterplan for the site, which includes new homes, a hotel and an innovation centre, was published.

Somerset West and Taunton Council, said it was "making Firepool a top priority".

The site was bought by the-then Taunton Deane Borough Council 12 years ago.

Since then, various efforts to redevelop the site have stalled.

But this week, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service , work has finally begun to break up the concrete ahead of installing utilities and vital infrastructure.

image copyright Daniel Mumby image caption The site was bought by the then-Taunton Deane Borough Council, 12 years ago

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts said it was vital "we recover from the effects of the coronavirus".

"We are making Firepool a top priority in line with our corporate strategy objectives, to facilitate development and boost the economy," she said.

"It is vital that we press ahead with our plans to deliver a quality scheme that not only attracts growth and investment, but creates an enjoyable space that reflects our garden town status."

The council is also hoping to build a £5.5m digital innovation centre , boasting an amphitheatre, exhibition space, work spaces and meeting rooms, on the site.

Councillor Marcus Kravis said the "final funding decisions" were expected at the end of October.