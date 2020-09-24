Bridgwater missing mum and son 'safe and well' in Spain Published duration 37 minutes ago

image copyright Avon and Somerset Constabulary image caption Ms Jokubonyte caught a flight from Bristol Airport to Valencia in Spain on 31 August

A mother and her young son who were reported missing are safe and well in Spain, police have said.

Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, and her two-year-old son left Bridgwater on a flight to Valencia on 31 August.

She has got in touch with Spanish authorities to confirm her whereabouts, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The force initially made the appeal as her disappearance was "unexpected" and she had not contacted her mother since 4 September.

