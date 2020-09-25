Mellifont Abbey dementia care home 'unsafe' CQC says Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The care home was falling short of standards when it came to safety, organisation and Covid-19 measures

Concerns have been raised over the safety of a care home for people with dementia and other mental health conditions.

Inspectors found while workers at Mellifont Abbey in Wookey, Somerset, were positive and caring, residents were not being kept safe if they had a specific need.

The home, which cares for up to 23 people, has been asked to comment.

Inspectors said in the report: "One person had been identified as high risk of falls with declining mobility.

"Despite multiple recent falls their mobility risk assessment had not been updated.

"Some of these falls had resulted in injury or the attendance of the ambulance service."

Staff levels were also found to be inadequate, and training did not meet the needs of keeping residents safe.

'Chaotic'

The care home was "not well led" and inspectors also noted coronavirus measures were haphazard.

Inspectors were not asked for temperature checks and neither were staff and visitors until they highlighted that it needed to be done.

Fingerprint machines used to gain entry to the building were not regularly cleaned and staff did not always wear protective masks, with one staff member being seen arriving for work without a mask on.

"Systems to manage the home were chaotic and documents which should be readily available were not always," inspectors added.