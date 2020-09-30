Somerset and Taunton Council declares ecological emergency Published duration 39 minutes ago

image copyright Geograph/Ken Grainger image caption Somerset West and Taunton Council has committed to work towards carbon neutrality and climate resilience by 2030

Somerset West and Taunton Council has declared an ecological emergency in response to a "desperate" threat to nature and the environment.

The authority made the decision at a cabinet meeting after a motion was brought by councillor Dave Mansell.

He said: "Human and natural worlds are completely intertwined and we rely on nature to live and to stay healthy."

The council has committed to working towards carbon neutrality and climate resilience by 2030.

Mr Mansell told the meeting: "Scientists are telling us we are over exploiting nature and significantly altering earth.

"It has to be said that the situation getting desperate and that is why we need to declare an emergency.

"We have got the stage where we must step back and allow nature to recover. We can do our bit by being careful in consumption and not being wasteful and looking after our part of the planet."

His motion was unanimously approved by councillors.

Lib Dem council leader Federica Smith-Roberts said it "demonstrates our commitment to carbon reduction and changes we need to make in order to protect our environment".

She added; "We've already been working on reducing our energy and consumption... [this] motion affirms a journey we have already begun."