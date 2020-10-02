Glastonbury: Woman 'verbally assaulted' for wearing face mask
A woman who moderates a community coronavirus support page on Facebook says she has been abused in her home town for wearing a mask.
Tamara Spring claims anti-mask feelings and Covid-19 conspiracy beliefs in Glastonbury have made her consider moving away.
She has banned local people from the Facebook page for posting "bizarre theories" and anti-science claims.
Town councillor Gerrard Tucker said he was "saddened" to hear of the comments.
Ms Spring said being "verbally assaulted" had left her feeling "uncomfortable" and wary of shopping in the town.
"People are getting quite angry. It's not a pleasant atmosphere," she said.
"The protesters are pushing it forward and we regularly get them at the top of town and at the Market Cross handing out leaflets.
"I'm fed up with it. It's really hard to feel safe.
"I was really shocked that somebody found it offensive that I was wearing a mask. I get loads of insults. It's insane," she added.
Ms Spring said that she didn't like to exclude people from the Facebook group but had received support for her stance over the comments from members.
"I hate to do it because I really like debate, but they're not debating, they're just randomly putting up things that have no credible scientific evidence," she said.
Vast majority comply
Mr Tucker, of Glastonbury Town Council, said the "vast majority" of people wore face masks, but "a small proportion choose not to".
"When social distancing came in there were marches and people trying to violate that.
"It seems to be a focus in Glastonbury but we wouldn't be the only location where it is happening.
"I am saddened by anything which puts the town in a negative light because it's a great place, full of vibrancy and support for those who are struggling with the outcomes of Covid-19."
