Murder probe after man found dead in Oakhill
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a property in Somerset.
The body was discovered after officers were called to Old Maltings, in Oakhill, at about 12:20 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 60s had been arrested and remained in custody.
A post-mortem examination is being carried out and formal identification of the deceased has not yet taken place.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond said police believed it to be an "isolated incident" and a cordon was in place around the property while inquiries continued.