Toy library in Frome to close unless funding is found
An organisation that lends out toys and provides a place for children to play said it will have to close soon unless regular funding can be found.
Frome Toy Library, which has been running for over 30 years, said it had enough to last to the end of the year.
It said Covid-19 had led, in part, to the financial struggle, and at least £5,000 was needed to keep it going.
Its director said it must stay open to provide play sessions for pre-school children and support for parents.
Sue Willis, director of Purple Elephant, which took over the toy library's running from volunteer mothers at the end of 2017, said it had been "staggering from one little bit of funding to the next".
She said: "If we don't find somebody or some people who are happy to support us and keep it going ultimately it will close.
"The lockdown has definitely made it hard. When we've been looking for grant funding it's become noticeably harder since March."
Ms Willis said two local companies had recently come forward as sponsors, but more were needed to keep it going beyond Christmas.