Driver stops train after children seen on track
Three children were spotted risking their lives by a train driver who was forced to stop and ask them to leave the tracks.
The children, believed to be aged between six and nine, accessed the line using a level crossing near Crewkerne in Somerset.
Network Rail issued a warning that live rails carry 750 volts of electricity, which can kill.
It has urged parents to teach children about the dangers of trespassing.
The children were seen going on to the tracks between Crewkerne station and the level crossing on 26 September just before 14:00 BST.
The driver of the 11:20 BST train from London Waterloo to Exeter St David's had to stop and tell them to leave.
“Trespassing is extremely dangerous and it is never safe to hang around on the railway,” said Marcia Burnett, community safety manager for Network Rail Wessex.
“It’s vital that we make children and young people aware of the dangers and the devastating consequences that trespassing can have by educating them, and by setting an example.”