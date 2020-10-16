BBC News

Weston Grand Pier photos evoke memories of past

image copyrightThe Grand Pier
image captionThe huge photos will be on display during October

Photographs "evoking memories" of the past are being shown on the towers of Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier in celebration of 10 years since its reopening.

The pier first opened in 1904, before being destroyed by two fires, the first in 1930 and the second in 2008.

The pier in its current form was opened in October 2010.

Co-owner Michelle Michael said they wanted to bring some “light relief” and “something new to the landscape”.

image copyrightThe Grand Pier
image captionA fire in 2008 completely destroyed the 1930s pavilion, which then underwent a £39m transformation
image copyrightThe Grand Pier
image captionThe Grand Pier first opened in 1904 before being destroyed by fire in 1930.

The photos will be on display during October.

“The pier is an iconic landmark, it is a grade II listed building, and most people in our locality will have a pier memory of some description,” Ms Michael said.

“We decided that we would try and resonate with as many generations as we could.”

Photographs of the Victorian and 1930s pavilions will be placed on the towers in “a way never done before”, Ms Michael said.

“People can reminisce about the pier that they remember,” she added.

image copyrightThe Grand Pier
image captionThe pier was re-built in 1933.

The photographs will be visible from the prom or the road, although “in order to appreciate the scale of it” Ms Michael said you would have to go onto the pier itself.

Ms Michael said the photos would “evoke memories” for locals and visitors alike.

The fire in 2008 completely destroyed the 1930s pavilion, which then underwent a £39m transformation to bring it back to life.

Ms Michael said it was “a very difficult time”.

“We had the fire in 2008 and were then hit by the 2009 recession, followed by three very wet summers,” Ms Michael said.

image copyrightThe Grand Pier
image captionThe Grand Pier has unveiled two giant artwork installations to celebrate 10 years since it reopened in 2010.

The attraction closed from March until 4 July, but despite a difficult year, Ms Michael said: “We’re grateful that we are still here and trading, and this is our way of doing the next thing.”

