Somerset football matches probed over 'assault and abuse'
- Published
An alleged homophobic comment and assault at two separate football matches over the weekend are being investigated.
Members of Shipham AFC walked off during their game with Portishead Town FC over the alleged abuse.
Meanwhile, the game between Clevedon United and Burnham United saw an alleged assault involving a player and spectators. Both games were abandoned.
The Somerset Football Association said it was investigating.
It said it aimed to complete its investigation within 28 days.
A member of Portishead Town FC's A-team was accused of making the homophobic comment towards the Shipham AFC player in the Weston and District Football League game on Saturday.
Conor Ogilvie-Davidson, Somerset FA marketing and communications officer, confirmed it had received reports of an alleged incident and it was investigating.
“We have to consider the language used in the alleged incident and the circumstances that led to that and then based upon that and evidence gathered a decision will be made on whether to proceed with a charge,” he said.
'Unacceptable comment'
All evidence will be submitted to the FA nationally which deals with all discrimination cases.
Shipham AFC said the alleged comment was "unacceptable… at any level of the sport".
Portishead Town added that it did not condone the behaviour and was investigating.
Also on Saturday, Clevedon United players abandoned their game against Burnham United after their player was allegedly attacked by a Burnham United supporter.
Mr Ogilvie-Davidson said they had already received observations from the clubs involved and CCTV footage, which was being reviewed.
He added "any action taken after that will be handed out to any proven perpetrator".
“It is very rare, but one case of violent assault is too many. It’s even more rare that two of these potentially serious incidents were reported over the same weekend."