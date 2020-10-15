BBC News

Chard swimming pool and leisure centre near completion

Councillor Jason Baker said "good progress" had been made despite working restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A new swimming pool and leisure centre being built as part of a £3m regeneration project is due to be completed before Christmas.

The scheme at Boden and Holyrood Mills in Chard, Somerset, will also include a library, housing and commercial space in the second phase of building work.

The new pool and leisure centre will replace the Cresta Leisure Centre which closed in September 2018.

The facilities are expected to open to the public next autumn.

South Somerset District Council has not yet chosen an operator to run the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Jason Baker said "good progress" had been made despite working restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I'm fairly confident at the moment that we're going to be ready for the end of 2021.

"As we stand here we're on track, subject to further restrictions which we'll have to work with as they come along."


The leisure centre will include a soft play area, gym and a cafe with an external seating area

Boden Mill will be redeveloped into a public building with a library, and other facilities on the ground floor, and flats on the upper floors.

Other phases of the redevelopment will include shops, housing, landscaping to create a place for social gatherings and a family play area.

