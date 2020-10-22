Murmuration crowds urged not to flock to Somerset Levels
- Published
Birdwatchers are being urged not to flock to the Somerset Levels this year for the starling murmurations because of the need for social distancing,
Normally up to 1,000 visitors head to the Avalon Marshes "on a busy evening" to try and spot the natural phenomenon.
But this year, RSPB Ham Wall is urging people to visit their "local roost" instead because it "cannot safely accommodate the usual large numbers".
According to the RSPB, murmuration season runs from October to March.
Becca Smith, from the RSPB, said the starling season was the "busiest time of year for visitors" at Ham Wall and across the Avalon Marshes.
"The starling season hasn't got going yet but we've already had a fair number of visitors turn out," she said.
"So we are asking for people to try and find alternative sites to the entire Avalon Marshes site if it is not their local roost."
From November onwards, between 500 and 1,000 visitors descend on the Avalon Marshes to try and catch a glimpse of the starling formations.
But the RSPB said government guidelines on social distancing and "maximum gathering sizes measures" means it "cannot safely accommodate the usual large numbers of people who visit".
"Our busiest times are weekends and Christmas time," said Ms Smith.
"So we're urging visitors to try a morning roost instead at dawn - which is surprisingly late in winter - and weekdays."
Popular theories for murmurations suggest they are a way to confuse and avoid predators, a way to keep warm or just a massive signpost in the sky for a safe place to roost.