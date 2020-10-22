Police 'failing to tackle illegal deer hunting'
- Published
A wildlife group has said it has "zero confidence" in the police taking action against illegal hunting after a mature stag was shot and killed.
The deer, known as an imperial due to the number of its antler points, was shot at Bicknoller Quarry on Thursday.
Bobbie Armstrong from Somerset Wildlife Crime said: "Sadly, the police in Somerset seem to be inclined to see us as the problem."
Avon and Somerset Police has been approached for comment.
Somerset Wildlife Crime added that police officers have a "poor knowledge" of the law, and are biased in favour of hunt groups.
She says officers have previously told her they "had more important things to do".
"Stags are regularly and consistently being hunted and killed on the Quantock Hills, we will say illegally because we don't see them [hunters] adhering to any exemptions," added Ms Armstrong.
The exemptions include killing an animal to alleviate suffering.
'Pistols and shotguns'
Ms Armstrong also said she had safety concerns.
"The Quantock Staghounds... carry pistols, they carry short-barrel shotguns, they are shooting on open public access National Trust land.
"It's quite simple. Take it seriously before there is a major incident, before somebody is hurt."
She added that as many of the shoots on the Quantock Hills were on National Trust land, the charity was failing to enforce its rights as a landowner.
A National Trust spokeswoman said: "We don't believe the [shooting] incident happened on our land. Therefore it is not up to us to investigate."
Wildlife campaigners say that three healthy stags have been killed on the Quantocks since the hunting season began in August, and not many were not left as a result.
The BBC has approached the Quantock Staghounds for comment.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk