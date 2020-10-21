Consultation over Somerset schools system reform plans
Plans to reorganise nine schools in south Somerset due to a "reducing number of pupils" will go out to public consultation, it has been confirmed.
Somerset County Council wants to change the current "three-tier" first, middle and upper school system to a "two-tier" primary/secondary model.
One parent said she was "shocked" by plans recommending the closure of her daughter's small village school.
The schools involved are all located in the Ilminster and Crewkerne areas.
Taylor Larcombe, from Crewkerne, who has two children aged six and 10, said she and other parents "don't want any of the small village schools to close".
Her youngest daughter is at Misterton First School, which would close completely, and her elder daughter is at Maiden Beech Middle School, which would become a primary school.
She said: "I gather that to keep the others [schools] open, then they need to shut Misterton but I do find it very upsetting and sad that such a small school has to close. They are shutting a brilliant school."
'Education at risk'
Councillor Faye Purbrick said: "It is an absolute priority for Somerset County Council to secure high quality education for every pupil in the county.
"The number of pupils coming into schools in Crewkerne and Ilminster has been reducing for many years and an independent review advised the current arrangement is unsustainable.
"Without action the excellent education our young people deserve is at risk, hence it's vitally important we act rapidly to put schools in the area on a stable footing."
The consultation is due to run for four weeks in November and the council said the proposed changes would begin in September 2022.