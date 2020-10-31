BBC News

Movie star Halloween pumpkins take over Nailsea

Published
Related Topics
  • Halloween
image copyrightNailsea Community Group
image captionMore than 100 people in Nailsea have decorated Halloween pumpkins on the theme of "Pumpkins go to the Movies"

A trail of movie star pumpkins has been set up across a town near Bristol.

More than 100 residents in Nailsea have decorated their Halloween pumpkins on a theme of "Pumpkins go to the Movies".

Along with Minions and Frozen's Olaf the snowman, characters from Toy Story and Harry Potter have also been lit up and placed in windows or front gardens.

Helen Morgan, who came up with the idea, said: "We weren't sure how many we'd get and we've ended up with 117, it's absolutely brilliant."

image copyrightNailsea Community Group
image captionAlong with characters from Finding Nemo, Toy Story and Harry Potter the trail also includes Minions and Frozen's Olaf the snowman
image copyrightNailsea Community Group
image captionHelen Morgan, who came up with the idea, said ending up with more than 100 designs was "absolutely brilliant"
image copyrightNailsea Community Group
image captionThe trail was set up as a "novel way of getting people to interact over Halloween" in the safest way possible

The trail was set up as a "novel way of getting people to interact over Halloween" in the safest way possible.

Organised by the Nailsea Community Group and Nailsea Active, it has included homes, shops, a pre-school and a pub.

Glen Schmidt, who helped organise the trail, said the "whole community has really bought into this".

"It's all over Nailsea - it's not just in one small area - everyone's got involved," he said.

"There's Minions, there's Peter Rabbit, the Addams Family, Ghostbusters, Jaws - we've got pretty much them all covered I think."

image copyrightNailsea Community Group
image captionOrganised by the Nailsea Community Group and Nailsea Active, it includes homes, shop, a pre-school and a pub
image copyrightNailsea Community Group
image captionGlen Schmidt, who helped organise the trail, said the "whole community has really bought into this"

Mrs Morgan said she was "absolutely thrilled" there were so many pumpkins.

"I'd have been happy with about 50 or 60," she said.

Halloween fans viewing the trail on Saturday are being encouraged to do so in bubbles and socially distanced.

image copyrightNailsea Community Group
image captionMrs Morgan said she was "absolutely thrilled" there were so many pumpkins
image copyrightNailsea Community Group
image captionThe trail is due to run until Saturday 31 October

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Bristol's spookiest houses mapped out for Halloween

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Halloween: Your pumpkin pics!

    Published
    14 hours ago