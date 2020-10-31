Movie star Halloween pumpkins take over Nailsea
A trail of movie star pumpkins has been set up across a town near Bristol.
More than 100 residents in Nailsea have decorated their Halloween pumpkins on a theme of "Pumpkins go to the Movies".
Along with Minions and Frozen's Olaf the snowman, characters from Toy Story and Harry Potter have also been lit up and placed in windows or front gardens.
Helen Morgan, who came up with the idea, said: "We weren't sure how many we'd get and we've ended up with 117, it's absolutely brilliant."
The trail was set up as a "novel way of getting people to interact over Halloween" in the safest way possible.
Organised by the Nailsea Community Group and Nailsea Active, it has included homes, shops, a pre-school and a pub.
Glen Schmidt, who helped organise the trail, said the "whole community has really bought into this".
"It's all over Nailsea - it's not just in one small area - everyone's got involved," he said.
"There's Minions, there's Peter Rabbit, the Addams Family, Ghostbusters, Jaws - we've got pretty much them all covered I think."
Mrs Morgan said she was "absolutely thrilled" there were so many pumpkins.
"I'd have been happy with about 50 or 60," she said.
Halloween fans viewing the trail on Saturday are being encouraged to do so in bubbles and socially distanced.