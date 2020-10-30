Dunster woman's death prompts murder investigation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in a village in Somerset.
Paramedics were called to an address in the St George's Street area of Dunster at about 03:00 GMT on Thursday.
The victim, who has not been formally identified, was found seriously injured and died at the scene. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.
The suspect, who is in his 70s, is in custody for questioning, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Det Insp Neil Meade said the victim's family had been informed and a cordon is in place.
"Although our investigation is at an early stage, we believe at this time it is an isolated incident."
He added additional patrols were being carried out as a precaution.