Dunster murder charge: Man faces court over woman's death
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman in a village in Somerset.
The woman was found seriously injured in St George's Street, Dunster, at 03:00 GMT on Thursday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Hugh Webber, 78, of St George's Street, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Taunton Crown Court on Saturday.
