Affordable homes on car parks plan approved
- Published
Plans have been approved that could lead to about 150 new affordable homes being built on council-owned land, including car parks, in Somerset.
Mendip District Council voted to transfer four sites to a housing association to build affordable and social homes.
The properties will be spread across sites in Glastonbury, Frome and Street.
It follows an investigation to identify council sites that are most feasible for development.
The sites are located at Norbins Road car park in Glastonbury, Easthill in Frome, Cemetery Lane and Cranhill Road car park in Street, where half of the car park will be retained.
A fifth site is also earmarked for development at North Parade car park in Frome, where a pilot scheme for sustainable, modular housing is being considered.
The authority said there were currently 1,685 households looking to access housing at social rent levels, and a further 250 households requiring other forms of affordable housing.
Councillor Liz Leyshon said: "Demand for social rent is up 5% in the past five months.
"That's expected to rise dramatically as the effects of the Covid pandemic are prolonged, and government interventions and economic assistance, fall away.
"It's essential the council steps forward to meet demand. Everyone has the right to a home."
Detailed proposals are expected go before planners in the spring.
The authority said it aims to eventually build up to 500 affordable and social homes on "underutilised land parcels" throughout the district.