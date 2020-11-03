Dunster villager Hugh Webber, 78, accused of murdering wife
A man, 78, accused of murdering his parish councillor wife at their Somerset home has appeared in court.
Hugh Webber is charged with killing his wife Angela, aged 77, who was found with fatal stab wounds in the early hours of last Thursday.
Mr Webber, of St George's St in Dunster, was arrested at the scene after Angela could not be revived.
He appeared for a preliminary hearing at Exeter Crown Court where the case was transferred to Bristol Crown Court.
Mrs Webber had sustained knife wounds to her upper body and was declared dead at the scene after police and paramedics responded to a 999 call at around 03:00 GMT on Thursday.
Mr Webber was not present for the hearing at which Judge Peter Johnson transferred his case to Bristol. His case will be listed there for a plea and directions hearing within 28 days.
Mrs Webber was well-known locally and as a councillor she had helped organise street parties and other community events in Dunster, where the couple had lived for many years.