Turnip Prize 2020: Finalists for spoof art award unveiled
A padlock on a bed of duck feathers and a pile of fur are among the finalists of a spoof art competition that pokes fun at the Turner Prize.
Lockdown and Fur Load are two of the six finalists of 2020's Turnip Prize.
The award, organised by a Somerset pub, is given to the person who has "created something they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible".
The winner will be unveiled online on 1 December.
Organiser Trevor Prideaux, of The New Inn in Wedmore, said 120 people had entered the competition, crossing the 100 mark for the second successive year.
"This year we have received a record number of entries. We have ordered a second skip," he said.
The prize was first given out in 1999 in response to Tracey Emin's My Bed, which was shortlisted for the Turner Prize that year.
Winners of the competition receive a turnip attached to a wooden base.
A pair of knickers with a burnt hole in the front won the prize last year.
Bush Fire Down Under claimed top honours, with its artist dedicating the win to a koala who died in the Australian bushfires.
Other past winners include a plastic dog on a plate of jelly, called Collywobbles, and a toy tractor pulling a plastic pig, entitled Pulled Pork.