Lorry crash closes M5 carriageway in Somerset
- Published
A stretch of the southbound carriageway of the M5 in Somerset has been closed following a crash involving a lorry.
The crash happened between junction 22 near Edithmead and junction 23 near Dunball, Highways England said.
Crews are at the scene and currently dealing with an oil spillage and clearing debris, the agency added.
A diversion route has been put in place and drivers are being advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.
A spokeswoman for the agency, said,: "The vehicle has been recovered so we're hopeful in the next couple of hours we will be in a position to reopen,"