Mikhail Hamid trial: Stabbed man 'wrongly accused of bike theft'
A man was "hunted down" and stabbed to death by two men after wrongly being accused of stealing a bike, a court heard.
Mikhail Hanid, 47, was stabbed 11 times on Ridgeway Avenue in Weston-super-Mare on 27 June.
Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Hanid was taken to hospital but died three days later.
Following his death, cousins Curtis Ford, 27, and Samuel Ford, 30, were charged with murder.
Curtis Ford has since pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Hanid, while Samuel Ford denies the charge.
Kate Brunner QC, prosecuting, said: "Samuel Ford didn't do it alone.
"It was he and his cousin Curtis Ford who together, the prosecution say, killed a man.
"They hunted that man down and they stabbed him repeatedly. They were charged jointly with murder.
"One of the cousins, Curtis Ford, has pleaded guilty to murder and so he is not here because he is not on trial."
The court heard Mr Hanid did not know either Samuel or Curtis Ford.
On 25 June, Mr Hanid spent the afternoon with friends, including a woman named Lizzie Crow, in Weston-super-Mare.
Jurors were told later that day, Miss Crow met up with Samuel Ford and afterwards he realised his bike was missing.
Ms Brunner said Samuel Ford "immediately blamed" the people who Miss Crow had been with that afternoon, including Mr Hanid.
The court heard another man in that group had taken the bike and tried to sell it on.
After asking for the contact details of Miss Crow's friends, the two men "wrongly identified" Mr Hanid and decided to "track down" the victim, jurors heard.
Mr Hanid was found "lying in the gutter" just after midnight having lost a significant amount of blood.
Dominic Palmer, 31, is also on trial and denies a charge of assisting an offender.
The trial continues.