Turnip Prize 2020: 'Lockdown' wins spoof art competition

Published
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightTurnip Prize
image captionLockdown, a padlock on top of a pile of duck down feathers, was submitted by Herewe Goagain

A padlock on a bed of duck feathers entitled Lockdown has won an annual art competition that parodies the Turner Prize.

The Turnip Prize is organised by a Somerset pub and is awarded to the person "using the least amount of effort possible".

Gardener Herewe Goagain, from Barnstaple, won the prize, "fulfilling a personal ambition".

"I'm tickled pink and maybe I should lack effort more often," she said.

She added: "Once the seed was sown, the idea germinated, shoots burst forth into a luxuriate masterpiece".

This year's Turner Prize was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead replaced with a £100,000 fund for struggling artists.

image copyrightTurnip Prize 2020
image captionGardener Herewe Goagain was "tickled pink" after winning

Organiser Trevor Prideaux, from The New Inn in Wedmore, said: "I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.

"This year's event attracted a record total of 120 entries.

"It's fantastic that Herewe has won.

"She clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all."

The prize was first given out in 1999 in response to Tracey Emin's My Bed, which was shortlisted for the Turner Prize that year.

Winners of the competition receive a turnip attached to a wooden base.

image copyrightTurnip Prize
image captionThis entry pays tribute to comedian Bobby Ball, who died last month

