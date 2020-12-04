Yeovil Town FC: Club's Huish Park home sold to council
The sale of Yeovil Town FC's stadium to its local council to ease the club's financial worries has been approved.
South Somerset District Council voted unanimously to approve the sale, which will see the club become tenants at Huish Park.
Yeovil Town's chairman Scott Priestnall said the move was in the club's "best interests".
But despite the unanimous vote one councillor said the move was a "tremendous risk" for taxpayers.
'Very grateful'
Like many teams, Yeovil have struggled during the pandemic with no supporters allowed on matchdays.
Addressing the council's district executive committee on 3 December, Mr Priestnall said selling Huish Park would help the club survive.
"I think the option that has been brought by the council is one I'm very grateful for and is in the best interests of the football club," he said.
The freehold covers Huish Park and 11 hectares of the surrounding land.
Under the terms of the 30-year lease, the club can still buy back the stadium if it wants to.
South Somerset will get a financial return, although these details remain confidential.
Yeovil Town will not be charged rent for the first 12 months.
Portfolio holder for economic development, John Clark, said the deal had "received the same rigorous treatment" as the council's other commercial investments, which have included Yeovil's Wilko and Marks and Spencer stores.
Chief executive Alex Parmley said: "We're not spending money on a football club or giving them taxpayers' money - we're investing in the land.
"We'll have a significant land asset with a value at the end of it."
But councillor Tony Lock, a former season ticket holder, said: "It's a tremendous risk to the people of south Somerset.
"Let's not blame everything on Covid. This football club is only just keeping its head above water - it made a loss before Covid."
