Frome: Food van owner targeted in racist hammer attack
A caterer has been targeted in a racist attack where his van was damaged with a hammer by a white offender.
The Jerk Yard was selling Caribbean food in Frome on Thursday, when the culprit also verbally abused the owner and later threatened to stab him.
Owner Joel Neathey said he was "very angry, confused and annoyed", adding that the incident has been "very mentally draining".
Avon and Somerset Police has said it is treating the incident as a hate crime.
A police spokesman said: "An unknown white man was reported at approximately 6.10pm to be smashing a mirror and a food stand with a hammer.
"He then proceeded to use racially-aggravated language against the victim, a man from Bristol."
Over the past few weeks, Frome Cricket Club has allowed street food sellers to trade on its grounds. It has described the attack as "despicable".
Mr Neathey, runs a catering business in Bristol and bought the van a month ago.
"It's been a really tough summer because we do festivals and I don't do food truck catering," he said.
"I purchased this van based on the fact that this was my only way of keeping the business surviving."
Since the attack, a neighbouring food stall owner has set up a fundraising page.
James Hughes Davies who runs Little Jack Horners Bakery, said: "Nobody should be treated in such an appalling way.
"The fact that it was racial, it was so unwarranted, so cruel and unnecessary.
"They do the most amazing food and they don't deserve that."
More than £1,300 has been raised, which Mr Neathey insists should go to charity.
"I was very surprised at the solidarity," he added.
"I just put the posters up [on social media] and the support was overwhelming.
"It really helped me mentally," he added.
The cricket club has said it hopes The Jerk Yard will return so it can show Frome truly is "a diverse, friendly and accommodating town".