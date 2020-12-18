North Somerset health director: Third wave planning under way
"Contingency planning" for a third wave of increased coronavirus cases is under way, according to the director of public health for North Somerset.
Matt Lenny said "like everyone across the country" it is going through the process "knowing the number of cases might increase".
It comes as the council enters its second week offering tests to students and staff at Weston College.
Eight booths have been set up at the college's Loxton Road campus.
A fall in case numbers in North Somerset saw the region moved from tier three restrictions to tier two, which Mr Lenny said was "testament to everyone in North Somerset for following the guidance and protecting each other".
However he warned that people must think carefully about their plans over Christmas, reminding people that "just because you can do something, does not mean you should".
"The advice remains the same that we are in a finely balanced position, and we have to keep going with our protective behaviours that the numbers don't rise up again and we protect people as much as possible," he said.
With restrictions easing over the Christmas period Mr Lenny acknowledged the possibility of a "third wave" in January adding that "as much contingency planning is happening as possible".
'Maintain capacity'
He said: "Ongoing work is happening across our health and social care system to make sure we are meeting needs as quickly as possible to try and maintain capacity in the hospital setting.
"At the same time we are supporting the rollout of the vaccine and also rapid testing.
"We have been carrying out a pilot in Weston among students and using that to try and help identify people who are asymptomatic positive, but also raising awareness of the importance of the fact people can be carrying the virus without even knowing it."
Mr Lenny said North Somerset is particularly vulnerable to any third wave due to its "generally older population".
He added: "There is a particular worry around the older you get the higher the risk is.
"So we have a vaccination now that's being delivered which is fantastic, but we need to do everything we can to try and protect those people who are most vulnerable."
Mr Lenny also urged all those who are called for a vaccination to take up the offer as soon as possible saying that is how we will eventually "put the experience of Covid-19 behind us".
"We're trying to reassure people there's a very robust process that the vaccine has gone through and I'd certainly encourage people to take it up when its offered to protect you, your family and the whole community."