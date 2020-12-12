Newborn baby found dead in Weston-super-Mare garden
- Published
A newborn baby has been found dead in a garden.
The body was discovered by a member of the public in a private garden of a property in Victoria Quadrant, Weston-super-Mare at about 08:50 GMT.
Police are treating the baby's death as unexplained and are "extremely concerned" for the mother's welfare.
Det Ch Insp Mike Buck said it was "very sad and distressing" and North Somerset Children's Services, appealed to the mother to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Buck appealed for information and said: "We're extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this child and need to trace her as soon as possible.
"Our priority right now is to find the mother of this child and support her, so please do the right thing."
Amanda Braund from children's services, urged the mother to come forward: "We have specially trained professionals who can support you and make sure you get the medical attention you need.
"Please get in touch with the police by calling 999 or your nearest hospital."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk