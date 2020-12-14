Weston baby death: Police arrest man and woman
- Published
A man and woman have been arrested over the death of a newborn baby found in a garden.
The baby boy was discovered at a property in Victoria Quadrant, Weston-super-Mare, in Somerset, on Saturday morning.
Police have confirmed they are treating the death as a "potential homicide".
Avon and Somerset Police said its major crime investigation team is investigating and a post-mortem would be held later this week.
Det Ch Insp James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: "Due to significant developments in this investigation, I can confirm we're now treating the baby's death as a potential homicide.
"A man and a woman have been arrested and they are in custody for questioning.
"I know this development will cause concern in the local community, particularly in light of the tragic circumstances, but I would stress that while this is being treated as a potential homicide, we are keeping an open mind and will always be led by the evidence."
Det Ch Insp Riccio said neighbourhood patrol teams would be stepped up in the area to reassure the public.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk