Parents 'angry' at Krazy Kids charge for 'additional needs'
- Published
Parents of children with learning disabilities have expressed their outrage that a hairdressers appeared to be charging extra to cut their children's hair.
Leaflets and online posts from Krazy Kids at Puxton Park, near Weston-super-Mare, showed a £5 charge for "extra time for additional needs".
Jess Walker, whose son has autism, said she was "angry and upset".
The hairdressing group has apologised adding it was a "printing error".
Puxton Park said while the hairdressers was "an entirely separate business" they have, by mutual agreement, agreed to part company.
Lizzy Tucker, director of Krazy Kids hairdressers, said she was "deeply sorry", adding the wording should have said an "extra £5 for additional time needed".
A screenshot of the website booking page also stated "if your child has special needs or additional needs please book extra time so that we can give our full attention to your child."
The apology came after hundreds of people complained on the company's Facebook page.
Ms Walker, from North Somerset, said she was told about the additional charge when calling the salon to book an appointment for her three-year-old son Rudy who is non-verbal autistic.
"I rang last week and enquired about an appointment, the woman explained they charge £14 but there could be an additional charge of £5 if it took longer because of my son's condition," she said.
"It makes me so angry and upset that my son is growing up in a world where his special needs are still seen as a hindrance and something to be exploited."
Fazilet Hadi, head of policy and research at Disability Rights UK, added: "The Equality Act is explicit, reasonable adjustments must be made by businesses for disabled people.
"This would also apply to extra time being needed as an adaptation for a disabled person."
'Extremely sorry'
Krazy Kids, which is part of PJs Hairdressing Group, opened at Puxton Park on 7 December.
Ms Tucker said they have now removed the content from the website and have ordered new leaflets to be printed.
She said: "We would further like to reassure you that whilst we do cater for any customers that feel they would like to book extra time with a stylist or have exclusive use of our salon, this would be entirely the customer's own decision."
Puxton Park confirmed they had not approved the contents of the price list and while they had agreed to provide space to Krazy Kids they would now be parting company.
"We understand the anger and hurt that this situation has caused to many communities and we are extremely sorry for this," it said.