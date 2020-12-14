Tribute paid to 'beloved' life-saving Burnham coastguard
- Published
Coastguards in Burnham-on-Sea have paid tribute to a "beloved" former colleague who passed away saying he was always "saving lives, helping others".
David Ilsley was a "dedicated member" who joined Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team in 2001, and served for more than 10 years before retiring from service.
Mr Ilsley went on to work for the Coastguard Association charity.
A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said Mr Ilsley was "one of life's bright lights".
He described Mr Ilsley as "popular among the Burnham-on-Sea community and probably one of the most popular coastguards in the UK".
"He would take time out of his busy schedule to arrange school visits and give talks to children on the dangers of the beach and teach them what to do in an emergency," he said.
"Dave Ilsley was a true coastguard who served his community for over 10 years and loved every second of it.
"He would take time to chat with anyone and everyone and would always be there to support his teammates even in the darkest days.
"Burnham Coastguard will always have such treasured memories of Dave and the laughter we shared.
"We send his family our thoughts and love, he was one of our most beloved team members and will be greatly missed."
Mr Ilsley was also involved in the rescue effort during the Gloucester floods in 2007.