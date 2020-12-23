Weston-super-Mare forest preschool approved
- Published
A forest preschool is set to be created on the outskirts of Weston-super-Mare to give children "from all backgrounds" access to nature.
Rachel Landen won planning permission on her second attempt to launch the preschool, south of the Oldmixon estate, despite concerns about access.
She told North Somerset Council she wanted children to have the opportunity to "learn, play and explore".
She added the site has "easy access by foot, car and public transport".
The preschool, based off Wentwood Drive, will open 50 weeks of the year and offer spaces to up to 24 children, with an expanded offer of care for those up to the age of 11 during school holidays, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a statement to planning bosses Mrs Landen, who is qualified in early years teaching, said: "Most forest preschools are in the countryside and can be hard for some families to reach.
"This site is unique as children from all backgrounds will be able to attend."
Proposing refusal of the application, councillor John Ley-Morgan argued the site would be difficult to access, causing traffic problems in the area.
'String of corks'
"A vehicle trying to get out will have to reverse and back down Totterdown Lane to clear the junction and in my view that significantly adds to the chance of vehicle collisions at that point," he said.
"Add to that recycling and rubbish lorries, supermarket deliveries and the occasional removals and Wentwood Drive will look like a bottle with a steady string of corks in it."
But planning officer Simon Exley warned members against using the location as a reason for refusal adding a government inspector had ruled it was acceptable.
Green councillor Bridget Petty said previous concerns had now been addressed, adding: "I believe forest schools are extremely helpful and beneficial to our communities.
"The children and families of Weston-super-Mare are crying out for such a service."