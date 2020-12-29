BBC News

Rare black fox spotted in Somerset is back home after escape bid

image captionWilf is now back home at the Animal Farm Adventure Park

A rare black fox has been returned to a wildlife park after escaping and bringing traffic to a standstill.

It has emerged the animal, who was seen walking near Brean in Somerset on Monday, had escaped from the Animal Farm Adventure Park.

Known as Wilf, he also once escaped from a previous home in Manchester, before being found in the city's Trafford Centre.

His new owners have said they will be building higher fences in future.

image captionA tiny percentage of foxes in the UK are known as 'silver foxes'

Black foxes are a type of North American red fox with a trait that makes their fur silvery-black.

According to campaign group Black Foxes UK, they make up less than 0.1% of the fox population here.

After creating plenty of publicity when he was spotted near Brean on 28 December, Wilf was found on a local farm and returned to the pen he shares with a fellow fox called Kit.

'Loves an adventure'

Wilf came to Animal Farm Adventure Park eight months ago after being transferred from a previous home in Manchester, where he developed a taste for freedom.

Keeper Krystal Finch said: "He escaped into the Trafford Centre in Manchester and was found in a women's clothing store.

"He also escaped and was found cuddled up in a garden with somebody's dog.

"So he does love an adventure and we were pre-warned that whatever you do, he will find a way."

It is currently breeding season for foxes, which is one possible explanation for Wilf staging his own great escape.

image captionWilf's keeper Krystal Finch says the wildlife park where he lives was warned he likes adventure

