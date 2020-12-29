Rare black fox spotted in Somerset is back home after escape bid
A rare black fox has been returned to a wildlife park after escaping and bringing traffic to a standstill.
It has emerged the animal, who was seen walking near Brean in Somerset on Monday, had escaped from the Animal Farm Adventure Park.
Known as Wilf, he also once escaped from a previous home in Manchester, before being found in the city's Trafford Centre.
His new owners have said they will be building higher fences in future.
Black foxes are a type of North American red fox with a trait that makes their fur silvery-black.
According to campaign group Black Foxes UK, they make up less than 0.1% of the fox population here.
After creating plenty of publicity when he was spotted near Brean on 28 December, Wilf was found on a local farm and returned to the pen he shares with a fellow fox called Kit.
'Loves an adventure'
Wilf came to Animal Farm Adventure Park eight months ago after being transferred from a previous home in Manchester, where he developed a taste for freedom.
Keeper Krystal Finch said: "He escaped into the Trafford Centre in Manchester and was found in a women's clothing store.
"He also escaped and was found cuddled up in a garden with somebody's dog.
"So he does love an adventure and we were pre-warned that whatever you do, he will find a way."
It is currently breeding season for foxes, which is one possible explanation for Wilf staging his own great escape.