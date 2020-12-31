New Year Honours 2021: Paramedic awarded BEM
- Published
A paramedic who spent eight months of 2020 caring for people in one of world's remotest communities has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year's Honours.
Nich Woolf had planned to be in Vanuatu from February to April but could only return home in mid-October.
He has previously volunteered in Afghanistan, Haiti and at the Glastonbury and Reading festivals.
He said he was pleased to receive the "totally unexpected recognition".
The 67-year-old had originally travelled from his home in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, to work with emergency ambulance crews in Vanuatu.
It is a collection of about 80 islands, approximately 2,220 miles (3,572 km) from the Australian coast.
But it closed its borders in an attempt to keep it free of coronavirus, extending his stay.
During his time there, he helped the island recover from Cyclone Harold, which brought 190mph (305.7km/h) winds and destroyed villages and homes.
But he had to eventually ask for help from the British High Commissioner to renew his expired passport and get him a seat on a cargo plane to ensure he could get home.
Mr Woolf is also a trustee of Somerset charity Festival Medical Services, which is responsible for care at Glastonbury and Reading festivals.
He said: "I have always believed in using my skills to help other people keep safe and have fun - as at Glastonbury Festival - or to help them improve their own skills and ability to keep their local population safe and well.
"I have been fortunate to have been able to travel widely and have learnt as much from meeting people from other countries and cultures as ever they have learnt from me."
