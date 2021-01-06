Coronavirus: Liam Fox wants 'bureaucracy' cut from forms
An MP has said "bureaucracy" should be cut from forms volunteers have to complete before they can administer the coronavirus vaccine.
North Somerset MP Liam Fox, a former GP, urged the prime minister to remove sections on diversity, radicalisation and moving and carrying loads.
A nurse who volunteered earlier this week said the 21 pages of forms took her three days to finish.
The Department of Health said there were no delays accrediting volunteers.
Dr Fox said the government has put together a "world-leading vaccine strategy" but its success would depend on the number of people who administer it.
He said he had volunteered but had to "complete courses on conflict resolution, equality, diversity and human rights, moving and handling loads and preventing radicalisation".
'Obstacles removed'
Speaking in the House of Commons, he asked Boris Johnson: "Can I urge him to get the NHS and the Department of Health to drop the bureaucracy, drop the political correctness and do all they can to actually get the vaccine programme moving?"
Mr Johnson said health secretary Matt Hancock had told him that "all such obstacles" had been removed.
A retired nurse, who did not want to be named, said she and other volunteers had been frustrated by the amount of "red tape" in the forms.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "There are no delays in Covid-19 vaccination caused by accrediting volunteers or returners.
"We had an outstanding response from former healthcare professionals to support the NHS during the pandemic and we are working with the NHS to streamline the returner programme as much as possible."
