Don't drive to beauty spots for exercise, police warn

Use "common sense" and avoid driving to beauty spots for exercise, a senior police officer has said.

Assistant Chief Constable for Avon and Somerset Police Steve Cullen said people should "err on the side of caution" if unsure.

Under government guidance for England, people can exercise but "should not travel outside their local area".

He said while the "vast majority" are complying, his force had issued about 800 fines since the pandemic started.

Seven people were fined at Cheddar Gorge in Somerset on Saturday after officers found them sitting in parked cars.

They were found to not be local to the area, were not members of the same household and did not have a valid reason for their journey.

Mr Cullen said: "Most people can use their common sense, they understand the definition of local.

"Please stick to that and please just exercise within the immediate vicinity of your home."

Speaking on BBC Radio Bristol he added that driving to beauty spots for exercise should be discouraged.

"If you get into your car, anything can happen. People can have accidents, you've got to fill up the petrol," said Mr Cullen.

"The government has been really clear - stay within your local vicinity. If you are privileged to have a beauty spot within your local area then clearly that is acceptable to exercise upon."

The prime minister was spotted on Sunday cycling seven miles away from his Downing Street home and was criticised by Labour for travelling too far.

Two women who were fined for driving five miles to exercise in Derbyshire have had the penalties withdrawn.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said some Londoners have continued to host raves, house parties and gambling events despite the lockdown.

