Covid-19: Bridgwater Muller worker dies and 95 staff self-isolating
- Published
One worker at a dairy has died after contracting coronavirus and 95 others are self-isolating.
Of those staff at the dairy near Bridgwater, Somerset, 47 have tested positive for the virus, Muller Milk & Ingredients confirmed.
It said it was now testing everyone at its site in North Petherton.
A spokesman for the firm said the safety of its products had not been affected by the outbreak at its factory.
It was working with Public Health England and the council to help with mass testing, he added.
Safety 'first'
The employee was taken to hospital but died. The firm said its thoughts were with the worker's family and friends.
Production has since been reduced at the site.
The spokesman added: "It is important to stress that fresh milk processing is highly automated ensuring no risk to products, with our Bridgwater facility one of the most modern dairies in the UK.
"As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are placing the safety of our employees first and following best practice as set down by the Health and Safety Executive.
"Standard measures in place include the use of facemasks, distancing, enhanced deep cleaning and hygiene, underpinned by a programme of e-learning, information and audits to ensure compliance and awareness of the measures."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health