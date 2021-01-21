New Taunton primary school 'to open in 2022'
A new primary school will open near Taunton in September 2022, the county council has agreed.
Construction is under way on the Orchard Grove development between the A38 Wellington Road and Honiton.
The school is expected to have a capacity of 420 pupils when completed.
The plans also include 2,000 new homes on the site by 2028 with more than 500 built and occupied by the middle of next year.
Liz Smith from Somerset County Council said: "As a rule of thumb 2,000 new homes could yield an additional 640 pupils.
"However, in the first instance it is proposed that a 14-class school with a 60-place nursery is built with potential to expand at a later date should demand require it."
Under the planning approval secured by the developers in 2018, the school site must be transferred to the council before 150 homes on the site have been completed and occupied.
The county council has not revealed the cost of the new school, which it said was commercially sensitive information, but it confirmed the project had been budgeted for within its approved capital programme.
The site will also eventually include employment units.