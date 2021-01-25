Bath and West Showground opens as Covid-19 vaccine hub
Priority groups within a 45 minute radius will be invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccines at Bath and West Showground from this week.
The hub will operate seven days per week from 08:00 until 20:00 GMT and organisers estimate it will be able to vaccinate about 1,300 people daily.
The venue near Shepton Mallet has four vaccination pods available for use.
It joins 13 GP-led sites, two hospital hubs and Bath and Taunton Racecourse as places to be vaccinated locally.
Robert Drewett, chairman of the Royal Bath and West Society, said: "It's a real privilege to be able to put our showground to such good use over the coming weeks. We're full of praise for the amazing work the NHS are doing for such a complex vaccination programme."
Kelly Thresher, from the vaccination team, said: "We know that some people may be anxious about coming for their jab, but we want to reassure everyone that we are all here to help and support you.
"We are ready to welcome patients with both visible and non-visible disabilities and the site is well set-up, with easy access to the building and parking close by."
