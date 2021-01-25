Covid-19: Rescued trio fined for breaking lockdown rules
An uninsured driver and two passengers rescued from a car which skidded-off a road in icy conditions have been fined for breaking lockdown regulations.
Firefighters, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Buncombe Hill in Somerset on Sunday to help free the trapped trio.
The driver and passengers were all from different households and said they had been for a walk together, police said.
Officers said their actions were a "clear breach" of lockdown guidelines.
The vehicle left the road at about 15:30 GMT. The occupants did not suffer significant injuries and police seized the uninsured vehicle.
'Avoid unnecessary travel'
Mike Prior, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the current "stay at home" message due to Covid-19 was "particularly pertinent" when there were hazardous driving conditions.
"I want to reiterate the need for people to stay at home and avoid all unnecessary travel," he said.
"The collision we attended required a heavy emergency services response, which could have been avoided had the individuals involved adhered to the guidelines."
A spokesman added that police had also issued two other fines and several warnings on Sunday as a "significant number" of vehicles had travelled to the Quantocks, with some getting stranded due to the weather.