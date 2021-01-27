Hinkley Point C nuclear plant to open later at greater cost
- Published
Hinkley Point C, the new nuclear power station in Somerset, will open later than expected and will cost £500m more than previously thought.
French energy firm EDF said it had made "significant progress" at the Bridgwater site despite the impact of coronavirus and lockdown restrictions.
The plant is due to open in June 2026 and not in 2025 as planned and will cost between £22bn and £23bn.
It is expected to generate electricity for up to six million homes.
That equates to about 7% of the UK's energy supply.
Original estimates for the cost of the power station had been £18bn in 2016 but they have been repeatedly revised up.
Previous costings for the plant had been £21.5bn and £22.5bn in July 2019, and £20.3bn before that.
The first reactor's base was completed in June 2019 and the second reactor base was completed on time last summer.
The number of workers at the site has been reduced to enable social distancing during the pandemic.
Where that is not possible, workers have used additional protective equipment.
Plans for Hinkley Point C were announced more than a decade ago and they gained government approval in 2016.
Hinkley Point A ceased producing electricity in 2000, while Hinkley Point B will be decommissioned no later than July 2022 due to its age.