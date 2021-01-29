Delays on the M5 after overturned lorry spills milk and diesel
An overturned lorry has spilled milk and diesel leading to delays on the M5 in Somerset.
It shed its load at about 05:30 GMT on Friday, causing two lanes on the northbound carriageway to be shut between junction 21 and junction 20.
The lorry has since been recovered but one lane is still closed.
Highways England said the partial closure caused about five-and-a-half miles of tailbacks, adding up to 90 minutes on journey times.
It asked motorists to consider other possible routes to ease congestion.
