'Deadpool' skin condition inspires Somerset sister's action
By Aleisha Scott
Reporter
- Published
A hairdresser, inspired by her sister's hair loss while fighting a painful skin disease, has shaved her head to raise £2,000.
Harriet Stuckey developed a rare, life-threatening disease which caused sore blisters across her entire body.
The condition was triggered by Castleman disease, which caused an overgrowth of cells from the lymphatic system and resulted in a tumour.
Harriet, 27, from Bridgwater, said: "I looked like something out of Deadpool."
Warning: Story contains graphic image
"I would scream with pain when they had to bathe me," she said, adding her body felt like it was "on fire".
"My hair fell out so I only had strands left, I looked like an old man.
"Humour kept me going through it all. I had a brilliant family behind me and I'm really proud of my sister."
Harriet as diagnosed with Castleman disease in September 2016, and she then developed the life-threatening auto-immune disease Paraneoplastic Pemphigus.
The tumour, the size of a grapefruit on her pelvis, was removed in 2017 and although Harriet no longer suffers from either disease, she has been left with a lung condition called Bronchiolitis Obliterans which affects her breathing.
Harriet said: "I just have to live life and hope I last longer than most people with this lung condition."
Last week Harriet shaved her sister Olivia's hair off to raise more than £2,000 for Southmead Hospital Charity, to say thank you for saving Harriet's life.
Olivia, 21, said: "Southmead Hospital have been remarkable in helping Harriet through her rare diseases.
"The immunology department has been a major importance to her trying to find a solution to our unanswered questions.
"Although Harriet has been left with a life-limiting lung condition, we still have her with us and for that we are grateful.
"Everyone knows my hair is definitely part of my personality but as Harriet lost her hair due to the trauma and treatment, I am inspired by the way she handled it all and if she can do it, so can I."
